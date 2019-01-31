Meghan Markle haalt wel héél speciale schoenen uit de kast
Dat Meghan Markle hoogzwanger is, weerhoudt haar er niet van om op torenhoge stiletto’s te lopen. Integendeel: woensdag verscheen ze op naaldhakken van minstens tien centimeter.
En niet zomaar hakken. Nee, deze schoenen hebben een heel speciale betekenis voor de hertogin.
Verloving
Meghan droeg namelijk de nude-kleurige hakken van het Italiaanse merk Aquazzura. Die had ze ook aan bij de bekendmaking van haar verloving met prins Harry. Maar waar ze het toen combineerde met een witte jurk en zwarte jas, droeg ze nu een volledig nude-kleurige outfit.
National Theatre
De zeven maanden zwangere Meghan bracht een bezoekje aan het National Theatre in Londen, waar zij de royal patron van is. Eén van haar taken is de banden tussen het theater en de Amerikaanse donateurs te versterken. Een rol die haar op het lijf geschreven is, aangezien Meghan voor ze met Harry trouwde een succesvolle actrice in Amerika was.
At the @NationalTheatre The Duchess of Sussex meets Blessing, aged 13, who performed in the NT’s first Public Arts production of Pericles in 2018. Blessing is passionate about inspiring others through storytelling — her first NT Public Acts experience allowed her to ‘discover more about what she could do and gain more confidence’. The National Theatre’s Public Arts initiative sees them work with arts and community organisations across the UK to create ambitious new works of participatory theatre. At the NT The Duchess also met current and former apprentices from its apprenticeship and trainee programme, and saw a fantastic performance inspired by War Horse by schoolchildren from Edith Neville Primary School in Camden, which was created to mark the centenary of Armistice Day. As part of their work with Primary Schools, the @NationalTheatre invited primary schools to see their productions of War Horse, and in partnership with @imperialwarmuseums take part in a creative programme to enrich children’s understanding of the First World War.
Bron: Harper’s Bazaar US. Beeld: ANP