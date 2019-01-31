Meghan Markle haalt wel héél speciale schoenen uit de kast

Dat Meghan Markle hoogzwanger is, weerhoudt haar er niet van om op torenhoge stiletto’s te lopen. Integendeel: woensdag verscheen ze op naaldhakken van minstens tien centimeter.

En niet zomaar hakken. Nee, deze schoenen hebben een heel speciale betekenis voor de hertogin.

Verloving

Meghan droeg namelijk de nude-kleurige hakken van het Italiaanse merk Aquazzura. Die had ze ook aan bij de bekendmaking van haar verloving met prins Harry. Maar waar ze het toen combineerde met een witte jurk en zwarte jas, droeg ze nu een volledig nude-kleurige outfit.

National Theatre

De zeven maanden zwangere Meghan bracht een bezoekje aan het National Theatre in Londen, waar zij de royal patron van is. Eén van haar taken is de banden tussen het theater en de Amerikaanse donateurs te versterken. Een rol die haar op het lijf geschreven is, aangezien Meghan voor ze met Harry trouwde een succesvolle actrice in Amerika was.

Bron: Harper’s Bazaar US. Beeld: ANP