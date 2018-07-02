Híer scoor jij een net zo zomerse witte jurk als Meghan Markle

Niet alleen in Nederland, maar ook in Engeland is het al een tijdje zomers weer. Dit weekend ging Meghan Markle lekker de zon in om Harry aan te moedigen bij een polowedstrijd.

Ze koos voor een zomerse witte jurk van het Amerikaanse merk Shoshanna en droeg daar sandaaltjes, een hoed en een zonnebril bij om de outfit helemaal af te maken. Ze zag er dus zoals altijd weer uit om door een ringetje te halen:

#meghanmarkle #royal #royalfamily Een bericht gedeeld door Fashion Lover (@fashionlovernewyork) op 2 Jul 2018 om 5:01 (PDT)

Voor de jurk van Meghan betaal je zo’n 350 euro en hij is inmiddels hartstikke uitverkocht, maar gelukkig zijn er ook genoeg jurken in deze stijl verkrijgbaar die er erg op lijken én net wat betaalbaarder zijn:

Bron: TheSun.co.uk. Beeld: Getty