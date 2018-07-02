Dagje wellness vanaf € 12,95 >

Híer scoor jij een net zo zomerse witte jurk als Meghan Markle

Niet alleen in Nederland, maar ook in Engeland is het al een tijdje zomers weer. Dit weekend ging Meghan Markle lekker de zon in om Harry aan te moedigen bij een polowedstrijd. 

Ze koos voor een zomerse witte jurk van het Amerikaanse merk Shoshanna en droeg daar sandaaltjes, een hoed en een zonnebril bij om de outfit helemaal af te maken. Ze zag er dus zoals altijd weer uit om door een ringetje te halen:

•June 30, 2018• The Duchess of Sussex arrived at Ascot on Saturday afternoon, to assist, together with her friend Serena Williams, the charity match. In the field, with the uniform of the order, the tight trousers and the white polo, Prince Harry has come down, who at the end of the day managed to collect about 200 thousand pounds to be donated to the Royal Foundation and the Sentebale. #royalfamily #ladydiana #ladydianaspencer #princeharry #princessmeghan #williamofcambridge #williamandkate #princesscharlotte #princegeorge #princelouis #katemiddleton #britishroyals #british #britishroyalfamily #dukeofsussex #duchessofsussex #meghanmarkle #duchess #monarchy #royal #meghan #queen #queenelizabeth #duchessofsussex

Een bericht gedeeld door Queen Of Heart (@princess_of_.wales) op

#meghanmarkle #royal #royalfamily

Een bericht gedeeld door Fashion Lover (@fashionlovernewyork) op

Voor de jurk van Meghan betaal je zo’n 350 euro en hij is inmiddels hartstikke uitverkocht, maar gelukkig zijn er ook genoeg jurken in deze stijl verkrijgbaar die er erg op lijken én net wat betaalbaarder zijn:

Bron: TheSun.co.uk. Beeld: Getty

