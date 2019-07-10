Een keer geen rode nagellak? Dit is de nieuwste nageltrend op internet
Sterrenbeelden blijven ons fascineren. We houden niet alleen onze wekelijkse horoscoop trouw in de gaten: zelfs de beautywereld gaat ermee aan de haal.
Ben jij dat standaard rode kleurtje op je nagels wel een keer zat? De nieuwste nageltrend tilt het design op je nagels letterlijk naar een hoger niveau. Op Instagram duiken namelijk steeds meer nagels met tekeningen van het sterrenstelsel op. Een flinke klus om zelf op je nagels te zetten, maar bij een nagelsalon gaan ze die uitdaging vast graag aan:
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
I totally forgot to post my Zodiac nails for week 13 of #52weeknailchallenge on Sunday😂 so here they are now! Complete with way too many pictures bc I just gotta get aaaawwl the pics of that holo topper🤩 🌌 I just went for a basic galaxy design and used a bunch of random zodiac constellations to fill it! One or two of these are not zodiac constellations tho, test your knowledge in the comments below! If you know which ones and their names I’ll be super impressed!! Fun fact about me, when I was about 8 years old I had all the major constellations memorized! Northern and Southern Hemisphere, I knew every single constellation and where you could find it that you could point out with the naked eye. I’ve lost almost all of that knowledge now but I will always find my way with Orion and he also centers me to find the Dippers. After that I’m lost😂 🌌 Too lazy to list the polishes and everything but the plate is @hellomaniology BM-S306 (you can use code SHINIGAMI10 to save!💸😉)
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
De beste berichten van Libelle in je mailbox ontvangen? Meld je nu aan voor de nieuwsbrief!
lees ook
Bron: HLN.be. Beeld: iStock