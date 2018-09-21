Dit wordt dé oogschaduwtrend van deze herfst

View this post on Instagram

I'm really feeling this blue 😍 used @morphebrushes 35b for the light green & dark blue outer corner, @hankandhenrybeauty "nympho" alter ego eye kit "tócalo" Magi matte for a lighter blue transition & "nympho" lustre lights loose pearls on the lid ✨💙 @iikonn lashes in "trophy wife"