Dit wordt dé oogschaduwtrend van deze herfst
Morgen begint officieel de herfst. De tijd van vallende blaadjes, pompoenen en warme chocolademelk. Maar al deze warme herfstkleuren contrasteren flink met de oogschaduwtrend van dit najaar.
Geen natuurlijke kleuren dit najaar, want volgens beauty-experts gaan we deze herfst helemaal los op het gebied van oogschaduw. De trendkleuren zijn namelijk felblauw en felgroen.
View this post on Instagram
MAC liquid Dazzle Shadow for the glossy lid without going sticky #macpalladium #MACCosmeticsIndia #maccosmetics #myartistcommunity #myartistcommunitywestindia #myartistcommunityindia #makeupjunkie #makeupaddict #makeupartistworldwide #liquidshadow #macdazzleshadow @maccosmetics @maccosmeticsindia @theartistedit #instamakeup #eotd #blueeyemakeup #lashes #glitter #glittermakeup
View this post on Instagram
I’m really feeling this blue 😍 used @morphebrushes 35b for the light green & dark blue outer corner, @hankandhenrybeauty “nympho” alter ego eye kit “tócalo” Magi matte for a lighter blue transition & “nympho” lustre lights loose pearls on the lid ✨💙 @iikonn lashes in “trophy wife” #iikonn #iikonnlashes #iikonntrophywife #hankandhenry #myalteregoeyekits #thenightowls #morphe35b #morphebabe #anastasiabeverlyhills #dipbrow #flawlesssdolls #undiscovered_muas #blueeyemakeup #maryhadalittleglam #makeupartistsworldwide
View this post on Instagram
Let’s brighten up your day!! I have a tutorial of this look on my YouTube channel! Link is in the bio so head over and check it out! @bhcosmetics take me back to Brazil palette and loose glitter in chameleon @lillylashes in the style Arika @covergirl Ink it liner @benefitcosmetics Roller Lash Mascara & ka-brow @anastasiabeverlyhills Nicole Guerriero Glow kit Highlighter @ofracosmetics Liquid Lipstick in Labuan Beach #hardyparty143 #hardypartyvip #bhcosmetics #bhcosmeticspalette #blueeyeshadow #benefitbrows #benefitlashes #lillylashes #haloeyeshadow #ofracosmetics #abhglowkit #youtubetutorial
Subtiel effect
Is deze trend nou iets te heftig voor je? Probeer de oogschaduwkleur dan heel licht aan te brengen met een zacht kwastje. Combineer je look daarnaast met natuurlijke tinten zoals perzik of aardekleurige accenten.
Wat denk jij van deze nieuwe trend?
De mooiste berichten van Libelle in je mailbox ontvangen? Meld je aan voor onze nieuwsbrief.
lees ook
Bron: PureWow, Beeld: Instagram