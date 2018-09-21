Dit wordt dé oogschaduwtrend van deze herfst

Musical Annie M.G. Schmidt - €6,85 cadeau

Morgen begint officieel de herfst. De tijd van vallende blaadjes, pompoenen en warme chocolademelk. Maar al deze warme herfstkleuren contrasteren flink met de oogschaduwtrend van dit najaar.

Geen natuurlijke kleuren dit najaar, want volgens beauty-experts gaan we deze herfst helemaal los op het gebied van oogschaduw. De trendkleuren zijn namelijk felblauw en felgroen.

Subtiel effect
Is deze trend nou iets te heftig voor je? Probeer de oogschaduwkleur dan heel licht aan te brengen met een zacht kwastje. Combineer je look daarnaast met natuurlijke tinten zoals perzik of aardekleurige accenten.

Wat denk jij van deze nieuwe trend?

