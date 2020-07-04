Sjaaltjes zijn weer helemaal terug van weggeweest: zó draag je ze

Het was een trend die we vooral in de jaren 70 veel voorbij zagen komen: sjaaltjes. Om je nek, aan je tas, in je haar, of zelfs als top. Goed nieuws voor de fans van sjaaltjes zijn: ze zijn weer helemaal terug van weggeweest. Heb je jouw sjaaltjes van vroeger nog bewaard, dan zit je waarschijnlijk helemaal goed.

Geen idee hoe je die leuke sjaaltjes het beste kunt stylen? We hebben een paar tips voor je.

Advertentie

In het haar

Een plek waar je de sjaaltjes vooral voorbij ziet komen: in het haar. En dat is leuk, want je kunt hier allerlei kanten mee op.