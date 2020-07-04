Sjaaltjes zijn weer helemaal terug van weggeweest: zó draag je ze
Het was een trend die we vooral in de jaren 70 veel voorbij zagen komen: sjaaltjes. Om je nek, aan je tas, in je haar, of zelfs als top. Goed nieuws voor de fans van sjaaltjes zijn: ze zijn weer helemaal terug van weggeweest. Heb je jouw sjaaltjes van vroeger nog bewaard, dan zit je waarschijnlijk helemaal goed.
Geen idee hoe je die leuke sjaaltjes het beste kunt stylen? We hebben een paar tips voor je.
In het haar
Een plek waar je de sjaaltjes vooral voorbij ziet komen: in het haar. En dat is leuk, want je kunt hier allerlei kanten mee op.
Como te las quieras poner, tus #nuhuts se ven padrísimas. Modelo: vino tinto . . . #diseñomexicano #hechoenmexico #prints #pañoletas #modamexicana #consumelocalmx #mascada #pashmina #consumelocal #prints #wine #vino #fashion #moda #consumelohechoenmexico #bandana #scarffashionstyle #scarfs #estilomexicano #consumelocal
Passion bandana (celui-ci est en vente sur mon vinted d’ailleurs : maeva_mlqn) 💯 ⠀ Cette semaine je me suis motivée à vous filmer une journée dans mon assiette. Avec cette chaleur, j’espère vous donner quelques idées car ça a vite tendance à nous rebuter et je vous comprends. Passer des heures en cuisine en ce moment, c’est loin d’être ce dont j’ai envie moi-aussi. ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ #bandana #bandanas #bandanastyle #annee90 #année90 #90s #90sfashion #90shiphop #90svintage #vinted #vintedfrance #vintedtreasures #vintedseller #vintedaddict #selfie #selﬁe #selfietime #selfiegram
Om je nek
Ook op deze manier geef je je outfit nét dat beetje extra. Speel met mooie kleuren en manieren van knopen. Staat hartstikke leuk!
all of my fav things in one photo : bandana, oversized shirts, blue jeans & sunshine 🤍
Hello fellow scarf enthusiasts! My name is Jessica and I’m thrilled to be taking over Rory Hutton’s Instagram Tuesdays and Thursdays this month. A little about me… I’m a costumier, dressmaker and all round lover of classic, vintage style. Silk scarves have to be my favourite accessory and my growing collection suggests I enjoy collecting as much as wearing them! A silk scarf is so simple but it can transform an outfit by bringing glamour, personality and colour to your ensemble. However, there are days when one is simply puzzled by what to do with a square of silk. Over the coming weeks I am going to share some of my favourite ‘go to’ modes and maybe you will see something that you want to try yourself! #roryhutton #silkscarf #scarfcollector #scarfcollection #howtotieascarf #scarftie #introducing #takeover #instatakeover
So here is the sweater where my husband usually will say that I look like a kid on a 3rd grade yearbook picture from the late 70ies, and know what? I think I agree with him 😀. I do have a slight addiction to striped sweaters and this is a brand new proof. Have a hopefully nice weekend! #silkscarf #stripes #stripedsweater #laurenralphlauren #polorlstyle #weekendvibes #wiwt #ootd #instastyle #classicstyle #classiclook #instalookbook #lookoftheday #styleoftheday #preppystyle #preppy #instacool #seventiesstyle #instafun
Als riem
Geen riem bij de hand? Of wil je je broek nét een beetje leuker maken? Een sjaaltje als riem is de oplossing.
#silkscarf – styling it as a belt . . Do you have silk scarves? how do you style them? . . Hope you had a great start into the weekend and wish you a nice evening ♥️ . . . . . #streetstyle #streetstylelook #jeans👖 #lookdujour #swissfashionbloggers #swissfashion #curvystyle #messyhair #ootdguide #simplestyling #stylehunt #neutraltones #postitfortheaesthetics #outfitdujour #neutralstyle #virtualstylist #outfitideas4you #thefashionforce #inspiringoutfit #outfitdiary #curvystyleguide #redlips💋 #fashionable
Open Saturday June 22 from 10am – 2pm. #ootd #linendress #madeinitalylinen #jcrewshoes #scarfasbelt #secondhandisbest #allsecondhandoutfit #secondhandoutfit #secondhandoutfitoftheday #stylefinder #styletip #shoppariscallingmk #vintageboutique #prelovedfashion #resaleboutique #fashionbloggers #stylebloggers #fashionstylists #stylist #wardrobestylist #wardrobeconsultant #ethicalfashionblogger #sustainablefashionblogger #ethicalstyle #sustainablestyle #instavintage #instastyle #instashop
Als top
Het is misschien een beetje gewaagd, maar het is zeker een goede upgrade voor je zomergarderobe. Vooral op warme dagen, want dit is in ieder geval lekker luchtig.
Aan je tas
Het is altijd handig om een sjaaltje bij je te hebben, mocht je plotseling je haar toch op een andere manier willen dragen. Geen idee waar je deze moet laten? Hang ‘m gewoon aan je tas!
Met dit sjaaltje, buiten dat het in de meest heerlijke print is, is dé perfecte accessoire dit seizoen want je draagt hem op zoveel manieren: om je nek, om je pols of in je haar tijdens een feestje of om je favoriete tasje 🐆 #thewildbabescom #leopardscarf #sjaaltje #leatherbag #starbag #shoponline #party
Zelf ook zo’n leuk sjaaltje aanschaffen? Je shopt ze hier:
Modevlogger Liselotte laat zien hoe je van een sjaaltje een haaraccessoire maakt:
Bron: Instagram. Beeld: iStock