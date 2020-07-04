Lekker lezen: Libelle bookazines voor € 3,35

Sjaaltjes zijn weer helemaal terug van weggeweest: zó draag je ze

Sjaaltjes zijn weer helemaal terug van weggeweest: zó draag je ze

Het was een trend die we vooral in de jaren 70 veel voorbij zagen komen: sjaaltjes. Om je nek, aan je tas, in je haar, of zelfs als top. Goed nieuws voor de fans van sjaaltjes zijn: ze zijn weer helemaal terug van weggeweest. Heb je jouw sjaaltjes van vroeger nog bewaard, dan zit je waarschijnlijk helemaal goed. 

Geen idee hoe je die leuke sjaaltjes het beste kunt stylen? We hebben een paar tips voor je.

In het haar

Een plek waar je de sjaaltjes vooral voorbij ziet komen: in het haar. En dat is leuk, want je kunt hier allerlei kanten mee op.

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

patiently waiting for the sun to set✨

Een bericht gedeeld door gabrielle rog (@_gabbyrog) op

Om je nek

Ook op deze manier geef je je outfit nét dat beetje extra. Speel met mooie kleuren en manieren van knopen. Staat hartstikke leuk!

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

all of my fav things in one photo : bandana, oversized shirts, blue jeans & sunshine 🤍

Een bericht gedeeld door Rashi jhunjhunwala (@rashiiij) op

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

Hello fellow scarf enthusiasts! My name is Jessica and I’m thrilled to be taking over Rory Hutton’s Instagram Tuesdays and Thursdays this month. A little about me… I’m a costumier, dressmaker and all round lover of classic, vintage style. Silk scarves have to be my favourite accessory and my growing collection suggests I enjoy collecting as much as wearing them! A silk scarf is so simple but it can transform an outfit by bringing glamour, personality and colour to your ensemble. However, there are days when one is simply puzzled by what to do with a square of silk. Over the coming weeks I am going to share some of my favourite ‘go to’ modes and maybe you will see something that you want to try yourself! #roryhutton #silkscarf #scarfcollector #scarfcollection #howtotieascarf #scarftie #introducing #takeover #instatakeover

Een bericht gedeeld door Rory Hutton (@roryhuttonldn) op

Als riem

Geen riem bij de hand? Of wil je je broek nét een beetje leuker maken? Een sjaaltje als riem is de oplossing.

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

Summer Basics. Updating these old @topshop pants today by adding an @zara scarf as a belt. With @hm tee @seedheritage bag and @chloe sunglasses.

Een bericht gedeeld door Melissa Bult-Burns (@melissabultburns) op

Als top

Het is misschien een beetje gewaagd, maar het is zeker een goede upgrade voor je zomergarderobe. Vooral op warme dagen, want dit is in ieder geval lekker luchtig.

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

Perfect summer top 👌🏻

Een bericht gedeeld door ALL THE FEELS (@allthefeelsnl) op

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

I want a Blackberry phone🍇

Een bericht gedeeld door Hitomi Rose🌹 (@hitomirose_) op

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

the full look ✨

Een bericht gedeeld door Kat Hsu 🥬 亭亭 (@iamtheflowerthief) op

Aan je tas

Het is altijd handig om een sjaaltje bij je te hebben, mocht je plotseling je haar toch op een andere manier willen dragen. Geen idee waar je deze moet laten? Hang ‘m gewoon aan je tas!

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

SCARF ON BAG @frankiepeach

Een bericht gedeeld door Sheridan Lane (@sheridanlane) op

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

👜💕 {tote $38, scarf $12.50}

Een bericht gedeeld door Frinje | Denver Boutique (@shopfrinje) op

Zelf ook zo’n leuk sjaaltje aanschaffen? Je shopt ze hier: 

 

Modevlogger Liselotte laat zien hoe je van een sjaaltje een haaraccessoire maakt:

lees ook

Bron: Instagram. Beeld: iStock

Lees meer

