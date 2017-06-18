Mensen laten massaal een tatoeage zetten op deze bizarre plek
De nieuwste tatoeagetrend is op zijn zachtst gezegd bijzonder. Mensen laten massaal hun oksels tatoeëren. Niet bepaald de eerste locatie waar wij aan zouden denken bij een tatoeage…
Maar het levert wél mooie plaatjes op.
So today I’m going to get another tattoo!! I’m on a roll xD But first I wanted to share this one which I got together with my foot tattoo at Skin Culture Roeselare!! 😀 I hadn’t had the chance to share it yet because I wasn’t sure how to photograph it, but this will have to do xD As you can see it’s right underneath my armpit, it didn’t hurt that much, except for the part closest to my armpit. It’s a silhouette of a bass guitar, the idea came from @hanako.alice 😀 and it was designed by myself. I love music, I love the bass and even though I’ll never become a professional musician, playing bass guitar is something I’ll always keep doing! :3 ♡ #selfie #tattoo #bassguitar #bass #skinculture #roeselare #tattooart #bassguitartattoo #guitartattoo #minimalist #minimalism #minimal #minimalisttattoo #armpittattoo
En ok, ook soms een beetje aparte.
Подмышки- любимое дело. Птичка для Натальи. #colortattoo#tattoo#btattooing#t2me#tattooartist#nature#tattoorussia#lineworktattoo#blackworkerssubmission#blackwork#linework#dotwork#blackart#blackinkedart#blxckink#tattoodo#tattoodobabes#graphic#graphictattoo#minimalism#tattoowork#tattooworkers#tattooblg#tattooblaga#blg#blgtattoo#bird#birdtattoo#armpittattoo
In de video hierboven zie je hoe een Dave Cutlip mensen een tweede kans geeft met een ‘cover-up’ voor racistische tatoeages. Wie spijt heeft van zo’n tattoo kan ‘m bij Dave gratis laten omvormen tot iets anders.
