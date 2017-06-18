Mensen laten massaal een tatoeage zetten op deze bizarre plek

Afvallen, fitter worden of spieren opbouwen? Onze tip: de online trainingen van Fitchannel.com. Volg bijvoorbeeld het trainingsprogramma-op-maat van personal trainer Carlos Lens. De eerste maand is nu gratis!

Libelle samen met Fitchannel.com

Deelnemers hebben toegang tot 4 trainingsprogramma’s op eigen niveau en met een bijpassende personal trainer. Niet alleen Carlos Lens, ook schaatser Mark Tuitert en bokser Remy Bonjasky zijn van de partij. Leg thuis een matje neer wanneer je maar wilt, en: aan de slag. Daarnaast wordt wekelijks een voedingsschema met recepten opgestuurd en geeft Fitchannel.com toegang tot talloze kookvideo’s.

‘Elke training is een feest’

Ingrid Schelling traint bij Carlos Lens: “Ik sport graag en was op zoek naar een nieuwe uitdaging. Daarom begon ik eind december met Fitchannel.com. Vanaf het begin vond ik het geweldig. Eerst trainde ik met oud-schaatskampioen Mark Tuitert en sinds kort ook met Carlos. Hij is heel enthousiast en het tempo zit er goed in. Door de verschillende oefeningen is de training lekker afwisselend en goed vol te houden. Elke work-out is een feest. Ik zit beter én strakker in mijn vel, eet gevarieerder en heb een betere conditie dan ooit.”

Word fit met Fitchannel.com! Sluit nu een abonnement af en start direct!

Abonnement

Een abonnement op Fitchannel.com kost € 9,95 tot maximaal € 16,95 per maand, afhankelijk van de abonnementsvorm. Wie nu een abonnement neemt krijgt de eerste maand gratis!