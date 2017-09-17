Nieuw! Natuuragenda van Marjolein Bastin 2018
Mode & Beauty De nieuwste trend in make-upland: omgekeerde eyeliner

De nieuwste trend in make-upland: omgekeerde eyeliner

Zoals bij veel trends moeten we ook bij deze even wennen. Omgekeerde eyeliner blijkt hartstikke hip te zijn.

Wat? Omgekeerde eyeliner. Hoe dat eruitziet? Nou zo:

Reversed I really felt like doing this again so I added some little things to it. Eyes: – @anastasiabeverlyhills @anastasiabeverlyhills_romania Modern Renaissance Burnt Orange and Cyprus Umber and Subculture Roxy and Rowdy – @eyeko Black Magic Liquid Eyeliner – @bourjoisparis Liner Pinceau – @eyeko Lash Alert Mascara – @barrymcosmetics Fine Glitter Dust 15 Brows: – @anastasiabeverlyhills #browwiz Ebony ________________________ #anastasiabeverlyhills #abhbrows #abhsubculture #abhshadows #anastasiabrows #dipbrow #undiscovered_muas #itsmylookbook #100daysofmakeupchallenge #100daysofmakeup #muafollowtrain #underratedmuas #muasfeaturing #featureyourlooks #sigmabrushes #sigmabeauty #make_upft #muasfeaturing #morphebrushes #makeupforbarbies #beautyqueens #makeupgoals #shimycatsmua #glamspire #morphebabe #beautyqueens4ever #makeupfanatic1 #universodamaquiagem_oficial #hudabeauty #flawlesssdolls

Een bericht gedeeld door D A H L I A (@dahliacreates) op

Wij moeten zoals gezegd een beetje wennen. Het is al moeilijk genoeg om zonder bibberend handje een prachtige lijn te zetten, maar dit is nog een tandje heftiger. Wat vind jij ervan?

lees ook

Bron: Grazia. Beeld: iStock

