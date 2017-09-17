De nieuwste trend in make-upland: omgekeerde eyeliner
Zoals bij veel trends moeten we ook bij deze even wennen. Omgekeerde eyeliner blijkt hartstikke hip te zijn.
Wat? Omgekeerde eyeliner. Hoe dat eruitziet? Nou zo:
Reversed I really felt like doing this again so I added some little things to it.
Different 2.0 Now, I'll wing it both ways.
Different Just tell me what to do and I'll do the opposite. 😂
Wij moeten zoals gezegd een beetje wennen. Het is al moeilijk genoeg om zonder bibberend handje een prachtige lijn te zetten, maar dit is nog een tandje heftiger. Wat vind jij ervan?
Bron: Grazia. Beeld: iStock