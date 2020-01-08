Mooie gatenplant: Monstera Deliciosa voor slechts € 22,95

Zoek binnen:

Zonder Categorie De sjaal is uit: dít is de nieuwste modetrend waar je deze winter warm mee blijft

De sjaal is uit: dít is de nieuwste modetrend waar je deze winter warm mee blijft

Echt koud is het nog niet geweest, maar de winter duurt nog even en de kans is groot dat we echt nog wel ijs en sneeuw gaan zien. Daar ben je met de nieuwste modetrend goed op voorbereid.

De dikke wollen sjaal moet dit seizoen namelijk plaats maken voor een nieuwe variant: de dickey. Een soort col en sjaal in één, een coltrui zonder mouwen. In allerlei kleuren en lengtes.

Advertentie

Dickey

Je moet misschien een beetje wennen aan deze nieuwe modetrend, maar als je bedenkt hoe lekker warm het kan zijn om zo’n dickey óver je jas te dragen, ben je wellicht snel over te halen. En zo kan dat er dan uitzien (met in de winter een blouse of jas):

 

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

In a flash, normal life is resumed! Kids are back in school, roads are busy again. My daughter is heading back to uni, the decorations are in boxes (still not in the loft) and the builders are back!🤦🏼♀️ Yep, hubby is on another mission 🙄 thankfully this time it’s outside, not in the house. That’s my reason for this photo of our battered shed. She’s coming down (along with my favourite tree 😢)to make way for a new garage. So bye bye cranky old shed. At least all the rubble at the side of it will be going too 🙌🏼 (swipe right to see) my outfit inspo is totally stolen from @notoriously__picky My vest is not as cool as hers but I searched high and low, so it’ll do ☺️ I also managed to bag this @Zara trench 50% off in their sale 💃🏼 result!! This is my #whatmamaworemonday for @georgina_patient & @heyitsromeca & #stylemeonamonday for @stylemehelen Boots are @topshop now sold out . . #dickey #bibtop #vest #tanktops #trenchcoat #zaraaddict #oldshed #fashionblogger #rockitdaily👊 @instyle.by.helen #mondaymotivation #discoverunder5k #backtorealitynow #stylediary #over40blogger #microblog #januaryblues #wintertrends #highstreetfashion #reclaimyoursass

Een bericht gedeeld door Emma (@emmas_closet73) op

De beste berichten van Libelle in je mailbox ontvangen? Meld je nu aan voor de nieuwsbrief!

lees ook

Bron: Flair.be. Beeld: Getty

Erica geeft antwoord: Moet ik stoppen met onze gezamenlijke uitjes omdat zijn vrouw jaloers is?

Erica geeft antwoord

Premium

Ze heeft de nodige levenservaring en deelt graag haar visie op een probleem. Erica Terpstra (76) beantwoordt vragen van lezeressen. Vandaag de vraag van Carmen.

Carmen: “Mijn buurman is, net als ik, erg geïnteresseerd in kunst. Onze partners hebben er niets mee, daarom gaan we af en toe samen naar een museum. Nu heeft de buurvrouw laten blijken dat ze daar niet zo blij mee is. Kan ik beter stoppen met onze uitjes?” [premium-verder-lezen]

Lieve Carmen,

Het zou meer voor de hand liggen dat niet jij, maar de buurman piekert over deze situatie. Het is immers

Lees Verder >>
Diverse kamerplanten

Diverse kamerplanten

vanaf € 22,95
The White Series 6-delige Pannenset

The White Series 6-delige Pannenset

€ 199,95 € 99,95
Droomreis: 8 dagen relaxen op Kos

Droomreis: 8 dagen relaxen op Kos

vanaf € 699,- p.p.
Refurbished Iphone 8 64GB

Refurbished Iphone 8 64GB

€439,00
Jouw foto op aluminium laten bedrukken?

Jouw foto op aluminium laten bedrukken?

€49,95 €17,48
Diverse kamerplanten

Diverse kamerplanten

vanaf € 22,95
The White Series 6-delige Pannenset

The White Series 6-delige Pannenset

€ 199,95 € 99,95
Droomreis: 8 dagen relaxen op Kos

Droomreis: 8 dagen relaxen op Kos

vanaf € 699,- p.p.
Bekijk meer >>

voor jou geselecteerd

Laat meer voor jou geselecteerd zien
Volgende artikel wordt geladen:
Volgende bericht titel

Lekker Doorlezen

  1. De sjaal is uit: dít is de nieuwste modetrend waar je deze winter warm mee blijft
    De sjaal is uit: dít is de nieuwste modetrend w...
  2. Deze sexvraag werd het meest gezocht op Google in 2019
    Deze sexvraag werd het meest gezocht op Google ...
  3. Zoveel calorieën moet je minstens binnenkrijgen als je aan het afvallen bent
    Zoveel calorieën moet je minstens binnenkrijgen...
  4. Oplettende kijker ‘Wie is de mol?’ denkt door hint in leader nu al te weten wie de mol is
    Oplettende kijker ‘Wie is de mol?’ ...
  5. Angela de Jong schrijft tegen haar principes in tóch recensie over ‘Jinek’
    Angela de Jong schrijft tegen haar principes in...
volg onze kanalen