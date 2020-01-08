De sjaal is uit: dít is de nieuwste modetrend waar je deze winter warm mee blijft

Echt koud is het nog niet geweest, maar de winter duurt nog even en de kans is groot dat we echt nog wel ijs en sneeuw gaan zien. Daar ben je met de nieuwste modetrend goed op voorbereid.

De dikke wollen sjaal moet dit seizoen namelijk plaats maken voor een nieuwe variant: de dickey. Een soort col en sjaal in één, een coltrui zonder mouwen. In allerlei kleuren en lengtes.

Dickey

Je moet misschien een beetje wennen aan deze nieuwe modetrend, maar als je bedenkt hoe lekker warm het kan zijn om zo’n dickey óver je jas te dragen, ben je wellicht snel over te halen. En zo kan dat er dan uitzien (met in de winter een blouse of jas):

Bron: Flair.be. Beeld: Getty