De sjaal is uit: dít is de nieuwste modetrend waar je deze winter warm mee blijft
Echt koud is het nog niet geweest, maar de winter duurt nog even en de kans is groot dat we echt nog wel ijs en sneeuw gaan zien. Daar ben je met de nieuwste modetrend goed op voorbereid.
De dikke wollen sjaal moet dit seizoen namelijk plaats maken voor een nieuwe variant: de dickey. Een soort col en sjaal in één, een coltrui zonder mouwen. In allerlei kleuren en lengtes.
Dickey
Je moet misschien een beetje wennen aan deze nieuwe modetrend, maar als je bedenkt hoe lekker warm het kan zijn om zo’n dickey óver je jas te dragen, ben je wellicht snel over te halen. En zo kan dat er dan uitzien (met in de winter een blouse of jas):
In a flash, normal life is resumed! Kids are back in school, roads are busy again. My daughter is heading back to uni, the decorations are in boxes (still not in the loft) and the builders are back!🤦🏼♀️ Yep, hubby is on another mission 🙄 thankfully this time it’s outside, not in the house. That’s my reason for this photo of our battered shed. She’s coming down (along with my favourite tree 😢)to make way for a new garage. So bye bye cranky old shed. At least all the rubble at the side of it will be going too 🙌🏼 (swipe right to see) my outfit inspo is totally stolen from @notoriously__picky My vest is not as cool as hers but I searched high and low, so it’ll do ☺️ I also managed to bag this @Zara trench 50% off in their sale 💃🏼 result!! This is my #whatmamaworemonday for @georgina_patient & @heyitsromeca & #stylemeonamonday for @stylemehelen Boots are @topshop now sold out . . #dickey #bibtop #vest #tanktops #trenchcoat #zaraaddict #oldshed #fashionblogger #rockitdaily👊 @instyle.by.helen #mondaymotivation #discoverunder5k #backtorealitynow #stylediary #over40blogger #microblog #januaryblues #wintertrends #highstreetfashion #reclaimyoursass
